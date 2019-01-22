Extreme cold weather grips Southern Ontario for a third straight day

The City of Hamilton’s cold weather alert remains in effect as the deep freeze continues.

Windchill values of -30 made it downright dangerous to be outside for extended periods of time and that means making sure the city’s homeless get to a shelter.

Dan Millar with the Salvation Army says the booth centre on York was filled to capacity Sunday night, all 82 shelter beds and the 13 overflow were full. When this happens all outreach organizations and the city work together to make sure everyone is off the streets.

The Salvation Army soup truck is also a welcomed sight for many, it’s out every night of the week all year round.

If you do have to be outdoors in this weather, in order to stay as warm as possible health officials recommend the following:

Dress in layers and keep your inner layers dry. Protect any exposed skin. Ensure your socks stay dry and drink warm fluids, but avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Hamilton paramedics say we all need to keep an eye on those most at risk,

“People that are out on the street, people that have Alzheimers and dementia things like that, they’ll leave their homes and go out and wander. So you’ll want to check in on those vulnerable people and make sure they’re safe.”

Hamilton paramedics responded to numerous cold-related calls over the weekend but don’t have specific numbers yet. If you see anyone on the street, you’re asked to call the city of Hamilton.