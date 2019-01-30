Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for Hamilton, Halton and Niagara.

A frigid arctic air mass along with strong winds gusting between 50 and 70 km/h will result in wind chill values around -30 to -35 until Friday morning.

It can be dangerous to be outside in those conditions for long periods of time. As a precaution the town of Lincoln and St. Catharines have opened up warming centers to make sure vulnerable people such as the homeless, are able to get to shelter.

In the city of Hamilton, community agencies including the Salvation Army will be available and recreation centers will be available during the day.