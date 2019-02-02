Extensive damage, no injuries in early morning Hamilton fire

A fire in Hamilton’s east end has caused approximately $750,000 in damage.

Crews were called to 86 Sherman Ave. S. just before 5:00 a.m. Saturday.

The blaze was upgraded to a multiple alarm fire and additional resources had to be brought to the scene.

There was no one home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Due to holes burnt through the floors and deteriorating conditions, firefighters were removed from within the home and attacked the blaze from the outside of the building.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office have been notified due to the extent of damage.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.