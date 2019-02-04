Explosion in Caledon

One man is dead after an explosion obliterated a home in Caledon.

Neighbours in the small town northeast of Toronto were woken up this morning to their windows shattering and doors breaking from the force of the blast.

There’s nothing left of a home that once stood here on Maple Grove road in Caledon village except piles of debris.

No one was allowed near the site of the explosion, not even reporters. Fire officials saying there was no fire when they arrived on scene, but there was a gas leak. One person is dead.

Everyone nearby was evacuated, about 30 people are displaced by the blast that happened around 6:20 in the morning. Neighbours describing the frantic moments.

Others nearby had their windows smashed and doors broken open by the blast. In all, the OPP estimate that 10 to 15 houses were damaged. Officials say those evacuated might not be allowed back into their homes for a few days.

The Red Cross was set up at a nearby church to help those displaced with clothes and accommodations. Volunteers saying the town is stepping up to help too.

While officials say there was a gas leak, the cause of the blast is still being investigated.

The Ontario Provincial Police have identified the victim of the explosion as 54 year old Joseph Westcott. Authorities believe he is the only victim.