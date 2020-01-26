Experts say there is officially a “gas war” in Hamilton

If you have been driving around the city in the last few days you may have seen local gas prices hit as low as 89-point-six cents per litre.

President of “Canadians for affordable energy” Dan McTeague says this is caused by a “gas war” where retailers are selling their gas substantially below cost.

McTeague says gas station owners are matching low prices set by one or two retailers to retain customers. He estimates that anyone selling below one dollar per litre are looking at major losses.

McTeague says there is no need to be hasty because wholesale prices won’t change until Wednesday, the “gas war” could last two more days.