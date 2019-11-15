Executive director of the Sikh Society of Hamilton charged with fraud

A 55-year-old Glanbrook man has been arrested and charged with fraud after an investigation revealed financial mismanagement and theft from the Sikh Society of Hamilton.

Hamilton police say the alleged offences took place between January 1, 2018 to June 1, 2019.

On November 12, Jatinder Labana was charged with fraud over $5000, making forged documents, theft over $5000 and theft of mail. Labana has also been removed from his position and is bound by the court not to communicate with witnesses or to attend the Gursikh Temple on Covington St.

Labana is scheduled to appear in court on December 17, 2019.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective Rob Mayea of the major fraud branch at 905-546-4521 or D/Sgt. Greg Doerr at 905 546-3841.