Ethiopian Airlines Vigil held in Hamilton

A vigil is being held at Hamilton City Hall alongside the Kenyan community in Ontario to honour the 157 lives lost in the Ethiopian Airlines crash last weekend, including 18 Canadians and the family of 5 from Hamilton.

A local family was on board the Ethiopian Airlines flight and tonight this group has gathered to remember them.

Nine-month old Rubi Paul was travelling to Kenya with her mother, grandmother and siblings to visit relatives. The baby was born in Canada and is the only Canadian citizen travelling with the family. The infant’s 34-year-old mother Carolyne Karanja, her 60-year-old grandmother, Ann Karanja, and her siblings seven-year-old Ryan and four-year-old Kelly were all killed in the crash.