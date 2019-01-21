;
2017 BEA Winners
Enjoying the snow

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Hamilton
Tags: cold, entertainment, lisa hepfner, snow


It may have been a cold and snowy weekend, but plenty of people found ways to enjoy the weather.

Near the bay however, the ice fishers found the conditions less than ideal, they had to abandon their plans for fun.

The snow was perfect for other winter pursuits, as evidenced by the crowds at the official Hamilton toboggan hill at Garth and Stonechurch.

Some strapped on skates and went for a glide, some just went for a winter wonderland walk, and some people had fun while shovelling their walks, at the same time, they entertained the neighbourhood and were trending on twitter.



