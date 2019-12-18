End of an era in Oshawa

By
Dwight Ryan
-

It’s an emotional day at the GM plant in Oshawa.  The final vehicles are expected to roll off the assembly line.  The factory opened in 1953 and, at its peak, employed 23-thousand people.  Last year, General Motors said that production in Oshawa would cease and the plant would effectively shut down with 26-hundred jobs being eliminated.  In May, it was announced that GM would invest 170-million dollars to convert the facility to a stamping and sub-assembly operation.  Only 300 jobs would be saved.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here