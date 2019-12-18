End of an era in Oshawa

It’s an emotional day at the GM plant in Oshawa. The final vehicles are expected to roll off the assembly line. The factory opened in 1953 and, at its peak, employed 23-thousand people. Last year, General Motors said that production in Oshawa would cease and the plant would effectively shut down with 26-hundred jobs being eliminated. In May, it was announced that GM would invest 170-million dollars to convert the facility to a stamping and sub-assembly operation. Only 300 jobs would be saved.