2017 BEA Winners
3 more inmates treated for suspected overdoses at Barton jail

Three more inmates at Hamilton-Wentworth Detention Centre were transported to hospital for suspected overdoses late Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the Barton St. jail around 7 p.m. for reports of two women in medical distress from suspected overdoses.

EMS Superintendent Dave Thompson says the women, both in their twenties, were transported to hospital in stable condition.

Thompson says crews were called back to the jail shortly after 8 p.m. for another medical distress call.

He says a man in his forties was in severe medical distress from a suspected overdose. The man was able to speak with paramedics and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The incidents come just days after three women who were sharing a cell were treated for suspected overdoses at the jail and one month after a woman in her thirties died of a suspected overdose.

Hamilton paramedics say in the first week of May, they responded to more than 20 overdoses in the city, which puts 2019 at more than 300 overdoses since the start of the year.

