Employee airlifted to trauma centre after workplace fire: OPP

A man in his fifties was airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns in a workplace fire in Damascus, Ont.

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire on Line 6 around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say a propane tank recycling shop was engulfed in flames.

Shop-fire well contained by #WellingtonNorthFire. Nearby residents may return home if they were evacuated. #OFM notified @OntarioWarnings. Adult male still in life threatening condition ^JC #WellingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/rEjJAxKd63 — OPP West (@OPP_WR) March 26, 2019

Wellington North Fire Service managed to contain and extinguish the fire.

An employee was flown to a trauma centre with third-degree burns to 30 per cent of his body. He is believed to be in stable condition.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified and the incident is still under investigation.