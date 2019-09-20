Elliott Lake senior accused of trying to kill raccoon

An Elliot Lake man is facing animal cruelty charges after allegedly trying to kill a raccoon.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) was called to a home Mississauga Ave. around 11 a.m. on Sept. 12.

A woman told police she heard screaming coming from her neighbour’s backyard. She went to check out what was going on, and allegedly saw her neighbour trying to kill a raccoon with a pitchfork and a pail of water.

OPP says the woman saw the man put the raccoon in his car and drive away with the animal.

He later returned home without the animal.

Police say they are unsure if the raccoon survived.

An 83-year-old man was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals.

He is scheduled to appear in court late next month.