Elizabeth May resigning as leader of the Green Party

Elizabeth May says she is no longer leader of the federal Green Party.

May made the announcement during a news conference Monday on Parliament Hill.

May said she is stepping down effective immediately and appointing leader Jo-Ann Roberts as her successor.

Roberts is a former journalist who ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in Halifax in the recent federal election.

May, 65, was the Green Party’s first elected Member of Parliament in 2011, representing Saanich-Gulf Islands in southern Vancouver Island.

She served as leader of the party since 2006.