Elizabeth May resigning as leader of the Green Party

Elizabeth May says she is no longer leader of the federal Green Party.
May made the announcement during a news conference Monday on Parliament Hill.
May said she is stepping down effective immediately and appointing leader Jo-Ann Roberts as her successor.
Roberts is a former journalist who ran unsuccessfully for the Greens in Halifax in the recent federal election.
May, 65, was the Green Party’s first elected Member of Parliament in 2011, representing Saanich-Gulf Islands in southern Vancouver Island.
She served as leader of the party since 2006.
We want to take this time to express our love and gratitude for Elizabeth, the fearless leader who inspired millions and grew our grassroots movement into a powerful political contender.
