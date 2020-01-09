Elementary teachers to plan rotating strikes starting January 20

Elementary teachers in Ontario say they will start rotating strikes on January 20 unless there is significant progress in contract talks.

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says if the government refuses to address critical issues by Jan. 17, they will start a full withdrawal of services on a rotating basis.

Teachers have been on a work-to-rule campaign since November and plan on ramping it up starting Monday by no longer supervising extra-curricular activities.

Union president Sam Hammond says the government has only discussed cuts to education instead of key issues like support for special needs students, addressing violence in schools and preserving full day kindergarten. Elementary teachers are also seeking higher wage increases than the government’s offer.