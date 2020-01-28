Elementary teachers planning province-wide strike

With stalled contract talks in an evermore acrimonious labour dispute, Ontario’s public elementary teachers are planning a province-wide strike on Thursday, February sixth. This is in addition to the series of one-day rotating strikes which has been ramped up since the beginning of last week. The Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) says that if no deal is reached by the end of January, this Friday, its job action will escalate to include more boards per day in rotating strikes next week. In Hamilton, a one-day strike is expected to close public elementary schools this Friday.