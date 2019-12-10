Elementary school teachers ramp up work-to-rule campaign, high school teachers prepare for one-day strike

Ontario’s elementary teachers are widening their work-to-rule campaign today.

Their union says teachers won’t plan any new field trips, collect money for school-based activities except for charity, or distribute memos or letters from schools or school boards. The first phase of their job action saw teachers suspend field trips, and stop online training from the ministry and professional learning.

And high school teachers in nine districts plan to begin rotating one-day strikes tomorrow unless the government backs down on plans to boost class sizes and introduce mandatory e-learning, as well discuss salary increases above the one per cent wage cap. Two of the nine districts where high school teachers will be on strike tomorrow include the Grand Erie and Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Boards.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is calling on the union to cancel tomorrow’s strike and accept mediation “without condition.”