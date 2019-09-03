Educational workers hold strike vote as Ontario students head back to school

While students across Ontario are back in school today, 55 000 education workers could soon be off the job.

CUPE’s Ontario school board council of unions says the custodians, clerical workers and educational assistants it represents begin a strike vote today.

CUPE says it expects its members will give it a strong strike mandate in voting taking place over the next two weeks. The union has not ruled out a range of labour actions if talks with the government and school boards are not productive including work to rule.

Contracts for education workers and teachers expired last Saturday and bargaining for new deals is still in its early stages. CUPE has previously said its central bargaining priorities are wages, benefits, job security and sick leave.