Education Minister suggests mediation

As relations deteriorate between the Ford government and Ontario’s teachers’ unions, the education minister is suggesting they should consider third party mediation instead of escalating their labour disputes. Stephen Lecce says mediation would help the two sides to reach deals on key issues such as compensation. His suggestion came just as the Catholic teachers said they had filed for conciliation in their negotiations, adding that the government had no respect for their members. Three of four teachers’ unions are taking steps toward potential strikes as they negotiate new contracts.