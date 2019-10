Ontario’s Education minister, Stehpen Lecce spoke with our Phil Perkins about his strategy heading into talks with the union.

Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has said its 55,000 members plan to walk off the job on Monday after holding a work-to-rule campaign this week. They say the closures are necessary to ensure student safety, which they say would be compromised without CUPE workers on site.

Here is a full list of school board closures is CUPE workers strike.