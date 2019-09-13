Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer, dies at 70

Rock star Eddie Money has died after he recently announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.

Money become one of the top-selling rock stars of the 1970s and ’80s, with hits like “Two Tickets to Paradise” and “Take Me Home Tonight”. He was 70.

A statement from his publicist said Money died Friday morning in Los Angeles.

Money had numerous health problems recently, including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.