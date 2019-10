If you’ve already decided how you’re voting in the upcoming federal election, you can avoid the lines by going to an advanced poll. They’re open today.

Advanced polls are running from 9 a-m to 9 p-m through the holiday Monday at assigned polling stations. Voters also can cast a ballot at any Elections Canada office until 6 p-m on Tuesday, October 15th. That’s also the deadline to register to vote by mail. The federal election takes place on Monday October 21st.