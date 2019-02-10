;
Early morning fire in Brantford under investigation, may be suspicious

Category: Ontario
Tags: brantford, fire, suspicious

Brantford Fire is investigating an early morning blaze they have reason to believe is suspicious.

Crews were called to a commercial building at 190 Hachborn Rd. around 6:45 a.m.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

 

 



