Early morning fire in Brantford under investigation, may be suspicious

Twitter/@BrantfordFire

Brantford Fire is investigating an early morning blaze they have reason to believe is suspicious.

Crews were called to a commercial building at 190 Hachborn Rd. around 6:45 a.m.

No one was in the building at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Fire crews on scene of a structure fire on Hachborn Rd. Fire crews conducting (exterior) defensive fire operations. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/gStAPZXkgo — Brantford Fire (@BrantfordFire) February 10, 2019

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.