Durham police release video of car crashing into community centre

Category: Ontario
Tags: Courtice Community Centre, durham, durham regional police

A 36-year-old woman is facing charges after someone drove a car into a community centre pool in Durham Region last week.

Police have released a startling video showing a red compact car speeding through the front doors of a local community centre, narrowly missing a pedestrian.

It happened at the Courtice Community Centre around 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 25.

No one was hurt but police say the incident caused extensive damage to the facility.

Police say the woman was apprehended under the Mental Health Act. She faces mischief and dangerous driving charges.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1657.



