Duo dresses up as dinosaurs to shovel snow in Hamilton
Who says shoveling snow can’t be fun?
A massive winter storm blanketed Hamilton yesterday with some areas receiving as much as 50 cm of snow.
Tanya Matias decided to make the most of the situation, posting these videos on twitter:
How we make shovelling fun #HamOnt #ONstorm #dinofun #goodsports @TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/hDvQPQfY8A
— Tanya Matias (@tan_matias) January 20, 2019
How we make shovelling fun part 2 #HamOnt #ontstorm #dinofun @weathernetwork @TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/uI9BT3P5Jd
— Tanya Matias (@tan_matias) January 20, 2019
