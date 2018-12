Today, people who visited Dundurn Castle were treated to a hoppy 19th century tradition.

“Reid’s Dundurn Ale” was brewed by Valentino’s Restaurant in Westdale. It’s named after William Reid, the 19th century Head Gardener at Dundurn Castle, and Devyn Prince-Reid, the brewer at Valentino’s.

The recipe used to make the beer included ingredients from Dundurn’s kitchen garden – specifically the hops.