Dundas teen arrested for setting fires outside homes

A 17-year-old boy is facing several charges after allegedly setting multiple fires outside homes in Dundas.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews responded to “numerous small fires” in the areas of Cayley Court, Parkside Ave., York Rd., Cameron Ave., McKay Court, and East Avenue.

Firefighters extinguished flames that were found burning in recycling bins, piles of leaves and personal outdoor items that had been left outside residential homes.

About 30 minutes later, a male fitting the suspect’s description was stopped while he was walking down the middle of Cayley Court. “During a conversation with the suspect, police were able to identify evidence which placed him at the scene of the arsons,” said Hamilton police in a news release.

A Dundas teenager was arrested and charged with three counts of arson and two counts of theft under $5,000.