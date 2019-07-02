Dundas lawyer’s licence revoked after mismanaging accounts

A Dundas estates and wills lawyer has lost his licence to practice law for mismanaging clients money and charging excessive fees.

The Law Society Tribunal says lawyer David Arthur Stevens committed professional misconduct.

The tribunal found he mismanaged three client accounts of more than half a million dollars, removed money from accounts without permission and sold homes below market value to another client, among other charges.

The investigation started after a spot audit five years ago. His licence was suspended for more than four years during the investigation.

Stevens was ordered to pay the Law Society’s victim compensation fund more than $200,000 by 2021. He also owes the Law Society nearly $220,000.

His former law office, Hines & Stevens, was on King Street West in Dundas.