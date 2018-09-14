;
Dundas doctor sentenced in sexual assault case

A Dundas doctor has been sentenced to serve time in jail for sexually assaulting women in his care.

Dr. Pierre Picard, was arrested back in January on several counts of sexual assault.

On Friday, he was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison plus three years probation.

Picard was also handed several conditions including he must not contact any of the victims, and has been ordered to a lifetime on the sex offender list.

