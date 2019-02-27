Dundas arena already behind schedule, not expected to be ready till July

The J.L. Grightmire arena in Dundas is already 6 months behind schedule and the $7-million project isn’t expected to be ready for hockey again until at least July.

Renovations of the arena include adding a whole new three storey addition, an elevator and updates to dressing rooms.

The Dundas Real McCoys are one of the best senior amateur men’s hockey teams in the country but because of the delays they’re losing money and patience.

“There’s no evidence you can believe the dates you’re given, we were told September completion date, October, then November, then March, then May…you can only fool people so much.” Don Robertson, Dundas Real McCoys Coach/manager.

They Real McCoy’s have been without a home rink for two full seasons, which adds up to roughly $80 000 in lost revenue and that doesn’t include beer sales or the 50/50 draw.

“Its affected our attendance by 75% up to 300 people a game, average ticket price 13 bucks a head…do the arithmetic it’s been two years now.” Robertson.

City officials say some of the delays have been caused by cold weather and extremely hot conditions but upset resident Mike Alkerton isn’t buying it.

“They could be done in a month if they wanted it. I worked construction all my life, if they wanted it done in May it would be finished, cu-put, complete. They have two months to do it.”

The keys to the arena are expected to be handed over to the city by the end of May but then city crews will need to put the finishing touches on the project which will take another couple of months.