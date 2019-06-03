Drunk driver slams into Halton police cruiser

A woman is facing drunk driving charges after she allegedly crashed into the back of a cop car in Georgetown.

Police say an officer was stopped on the side of Highway 7 near Main St. North around 4 a.m. Monday.

They say an eastbound Hyundai Tucson SUV traveling at a “high rate of speed” slammed into the cruiser head-on.

Police say all airbags inside the cruiser deployed and the officer managed to escape any injuries.

The SUV continued to drive away before a second nearby officer pulled the vehicle over.

A woman and two male passengers in the SUV were not hurt in the crash.

A 24-year-old woman from Georgetown has been arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

A stretch of Highway 7 was closed for a few hours but has since reopened.