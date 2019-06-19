Drugs, cash and guns seized by police in St. Catharines

A 33-year-old man has been charged after police seized more than $2,000 worth of drugs, guns, and cash from a home in St. Catharines.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home on Tuesday and seized cocaine, methamphetamine, and three guns, two of which had been modified. Police also found “several hundred dollars” in proceeds of crime.

Jeffrey Allard, of St. Catharines, is facing a number of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was held in custody and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.