;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Drugs, cash and guns seized by police in St. Catharines

Posted:       Last updated:
Category: Niagara
Tags: crime, niagara regional police service, police, st catharines


A 33-year-old man has been charged after police seized more than $2,000 worth of drugs, guns, and cash from a home in St. Catharines.

Officers executed a search warrant at the home on Tuesday and seized cocaine, methamphetamine, and three guns, two of which had been modified. Police also found “several hundred dollars” in proceeds of crime.

Jeffrey Allard, of St. Catharines, is facing a number of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He was held in custody and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.



LATEST STORIES

Drugs, cash and guns seized by police in St. Catharines

UN report says slain journalist was victim of 'deliberate, premeditated execution'

Michelle Obama coming to FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php