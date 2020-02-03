Driver, passenger killed in Caledonia crash

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says two people have died following a single-vehicle collision in Caledonia.

Emergency crews were called to Greens Rd. at 8:16 p.m. Saturday after a vehicle struck a tree.

Police say a pickup truck was traveling westbound when it left the roadway, entered a ditch and crashed into the tree.

The driver, 46-year-old Justin Wingrove, and passenger, 41-year-old James Smith, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Greens Rd. between Mines Rd. and Onondaga Townline was closed while crews were on scene investigating but has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.