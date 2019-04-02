Driver of truck hauling 38 cows charged in Hamilton crash

The driver of a truck carrying 38 cows has been charged after a collision on the Lincoln Alexander Parkway (Linc) in Hamilton.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to a crash between a transport truck and Volkswagon Jetta near the Red Hill Valley Parkway (RHVP) and Mud St.

Police say the truck was travelling eastbound on the Linc when the driver lost control and collided with the Jetta.

The car left the roadway and ended up in a ditch. The truck continued northbound on the RHVP and stopped at the Greenhill Ave. exit.

Officers determined the truck was unfit for the road. Police say no animals were injured during the incident.

A private company was called in to remove the cattle from the truck.

Emergency service partners including the Ministry of Transportation assisted with the investigation.

A 37-year-old Norwich man is facing several charges including careless driving, and drive commercial vehicle improper license.

Some lanes were closed during the investigation causing traffic delays in both directions.

All lanes have been reopened.