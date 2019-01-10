;
Driver killed in two-vehicle crash in Halton Hills

A 55-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Halton Hills on Wednesday.

It happened on Regional Rd. 25 near 10 Side Rd. around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the man lost control of his Mazda pickup truck and veered into oncoming traffic. He collided head-on with a Dodge Ram pickup carrying a man and woman. The second vehicle’s passengers suffered only minor injuries.

The driver of the Mazda was taken to hospital where he later died.



