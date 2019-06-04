Driver in hospital following single-vehicle collision in Georgetown

A man has been taken to hospital following a single-vehicle collision in Georgetown.

Police say a car was travelling near the intersection of Highway 7 and Trafalgar Rd. around 5:50 p.m. Monday.

They say the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole, severing the car in half.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and extricated a man from the vehicle. He was taken to hospital but the extents of his injuries are unknown at this time.

The utility pole was significantly damaged and had wires hanging roughly two metres from the ground.

The roadway was closed for several hours to allow crews to repair the damage but it has since reopened.

Highway 7/Trafalgar Road has been reopened. Thank you for your patience. ^CL //t.co/jEcyoYOlbo — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) June 4, 2019

The Ontario Provincial Police has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police.