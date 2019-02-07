;
Driver flees from Hamilton police and crashes into fence

A suspended driver has been arrested after police say he fled from officers and crashed into a fence on Feb. 6.

Investigators say police spotted a Lexus sedan travelling at a high rate of speed on Nikola Tesla Parkway at Ottawa St. North shortly before 10 p.m.

When police tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver swerved and sped off. Police did not pursue the car due to the unsafe road conditions.

A short time later, the vehicle crashed into a fence on Wilcox St. at Industrial Dr.

A 21-year-old Hamilton man was arrested and his vehicle was towed to a compound. He is facing several charges including careless driving, speeding and drive while under suspension.



