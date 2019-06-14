Driver clocked going 117 km/h on residential street in Hamilton

A Hamilton man’s red BMW has been impounded after he was allegedly caught going twice the speed limit on a Hamilton Mountain road.

Police say they spotted the vehicle travelling faster than other traffic on Garth St. near Mountain Crest Ave around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

They say the BMW was clocked going 117 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

The driver was pulled over and charged with stunt driving. Police say the man was also charged for having his licence plates obstructed by plastic tinted covers.

The 19-year-old driver’s license has been suspended for seven days and his vehicle has been impounded for the same period of time.

If found guilty, penalties for stunt driving could include a fine between $2,000 and $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.