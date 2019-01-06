Driver charged after plywood flies through the windshield of another car

The Ontario Provincial Police have tracked down the driver they say was responsible for a piece of plywood flying into the windshield of another car in Brampton.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says a 51 year-old man has been charged with having an insecure load.

It happened on highway 410 in Brampton that a sheet of wood came flying off another vehicle earlier this week. Police remind drivers to make sure loads are strapped and properly secure.

Luckily the 3 women who were in the car only suffered minor injuries.

Police say the situation could have been much worse.

Witnesses got the licence plate of the vehicle that was hauling the wood. It drove away from the scene.

The 51 year-old driver will appear in court at a later date.