Driver charged after being caught on school bus camera

A driver has been charged for failing to stop for a school bus after allegedly being caught on the bus’s newly-implemented camera system.

It’s the first charge to be laid in the region based on evident captured on the cameras that were installed earlier this month.

Ten buses were equipped with interior-facing and exterior-facing cameras in an effort to provide an additional tool for student safety and security. By the end of December, the cameras will be installed on 100 buses.

Police say buses equipped with cameras have a sign on the outside and a sign inside to alert parents.

The set fine for drivers who fail to stop for a school bus with its overhead red signal lights flashing and its stop arm actuated is $400 plus a $90 surcharge, totaling $490 and six demerit points. Drivers with two to eight demerit points receive a warning letter and those with nine to 14 points could have their license suspended.