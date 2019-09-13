Driver caught on video passing a stopped school bus in Ancaster

Another driver was caught on video passing a stopped school bus.

The bus was letting off students with its lights flashing and stop sign extended, when a black SUV crossed into the oncoming lane, passed the stopped traffic and almost hit two students.

The viewer who sent CHCH the video says it happened on Cloverleaf drive at Harrogate in Ancaster Wednesday afternoon. The video has also been shared with police.

