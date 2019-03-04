Driver caught going nearly triple the speed limit in Hamilton

Hamilton police have arrested a 23-year-old man after a driver was caught going almost three times the speed limit on a city street.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Monday, officers spotted a black Toyota Camry travelling at a high rate of speed on Queenston Rd., just east of Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Police say the vehicle was going 145 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone.

The driver, a 23-year-old Hamilton man, was arrested and charged with stunt driving. He is scheduled to appear in court in early April.

The immediate penalties for stunt driving include vehicle seizure for seven days and the suspension of the driver’s licence for seven days.

Additional penalties upon conviction can include a fine of up to $10,000, seven demerit points and a dramatic increase in insurance rates.