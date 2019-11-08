Driver caught going 199 km/h on QEW in Oakville

A driver has been charged after a vehicle was caught going nearly double the speed limit on the Queen Elizabeth Way.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes at Dorval Dr.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt posted an image on Twitter that showed the vehicle was clocked going 199 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

A 25-year-old driver with a G2 licence is now facing street racing charges

The driver’s vehicle has been impounded and licence has been suspended for seven days.