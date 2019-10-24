Dramatic video shows Jeep nearly crash into couple pushing stroller in Phoenix

The phrase ‘timing is everything’ is hitting close to home for a family in Phoenix who narrowly escaped being run down by an impaired driver.

Phoenix police released dramatic video of a Jeep barreling through a red light and heading straight towards a couple pushing a stroller in a crosswalk. The Jeep then smashes into a Chevy Cruz travelling through the intersection with a green light, just feet from the family.

In a Facebook post, police called the Chevy a “hero” and said it may have saved the lives of the pedestrians.

Police say the driver of the Jeep, Ernesto Otanez Oveso, and a female passenger fled the scene following the crash. “Oveso and a woman in the car with him took off running after the accident. Oveso noticed a witness was following him and told that man to stop, even stabbing one of the doors on his car,” said police.

The 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with DUI and aggravated assault. He also faces a weapons charge after police found a gun in the Jeep. The passenger was not located.

The driver of the Chevy Cruz, a 27-year-old woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries.