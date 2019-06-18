Drake announces return of OVO Fest

Drake has announced the return of his OVO festival.

Following the win of the 2019 NBA Championships, Drake and the Toronto Raptors appeared at the Raptors parade in Toronto on June 17.

The Toronto rapper got on the mic and announced that is beloved OVO festival is coming back this year.

The parade was a historical moment for the city as they celebrate their first NBA championship. The parade took place in Nathan Philips square where nearly 65 thousand people were in attendance. This did not include the crowd outside of the square.

City officials say there were nearly two million people at the parade.

During Drakes speech, he invited the victorious team to keep the celebrations going throughout the summer. Inviting them to OVO fest.

The festival was on hiatus last year, but will make a comeback in 2019.

The rapper did not reveal any other details about the festival, including when it could be taking place.