Dozens of tenants displaced after early morning fire in Hamilton

An early morning fire has caused significant damage to a downtown apartment building in Hamilton and displaced dozens of residents.

Fire crews were called to 81 Duke St. around 5 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a structure fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy flames coming from a first-floor apartment.

Crews were initially told someone was still inside the unit and attempted to conduct a search and rescue mission but were pushed back by high heat and flames. The person who was believed to be inside was later found safe outside of the building.

Fire crews used an “aggressive” attack to battle the blaze and were able to contain it to mainly the unit involved and the adjoining apartments.

Three firefighters were transported to hospital for heat and smoke-related injuries. City officials say two of the firefighters have since been released from hospital while the third was admitted and is undergoing additional treatment.

The tenant of the unit where the fire started was also taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

The building sustained roughly $500,000 in damages.

City officials say all tenants of the building were not allowed back in their units and are being helped by the Red Cross to find alternative accommodations.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted to investigate.