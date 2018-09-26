Downtown Port Colborne crime on the rise

Business owners in Port Colborne are demanding action after a string of vandalism, thefts and break-in attempts in the downtown core.

Donations being dropped off and then immediately stolen has become a normal routine for the Salvation Army in Port Colborne. Recently, the location was also the target of a break-in attempt.

In order to deter stealing, the store has also installed new flood lights, security cameras as well as signs that warn that donations should only be dropped off during business hours.

While the hair salon across the street says they’ve had to install metal bars across their doors after a number of break-ins.

On Saturday night, it was reported that the city’s youth soccer club building was broken into and vandalised.

Frank Danch, a city councillor says he’d like to see more security cameras in public spaces. While others say they’d like to see more police officers patrolling the streets.

In response, police say they’ve had officers walking the beat at night and say there’s also meeting planned with community stake holders later this week to discuss the issue.