;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Downtown Port Colborne crime on the rise

Posted:
Category: Niagara
Tags: break-ins, crime, downtown, port colborne, salvation army

2018-09-25-PortColborneEN

Business owners in Port Colborne are demanding action after a string of vandalism, thefts and break-in attempts in the downtown core.

Donations being dropped off and then immediately stolen has become a normal routine for the Salvation Army in Port Colborne. Recently, the location was also the target of a break-in attempt.

In order to deter stealing, the store has also installed new flood lights, security cameras as well as signs that warn that donations should only be dropped off during business hours.

While the hair salon across the street says they’ve had to install metal bars across their doors after a number of break-ins.

On Saturday night, it was reported that the city’s youth soccer club building was broken into and vandalised.

Frank Danch, a city councillor says he’d like to see more security cameras in public spaces. While others say they’d like to see more police officers patrolling the streets.

In response, police say they’ve had officers walking the beat at night and say there’s also meeting planned with community stake holders later this week to discuss the issue.



LATEST STORIES

Downtown Port Colborne crime on the rise

Searching for the thief who stole donations to Mac kids from a local Dairy Queen

Assault charges against former Blue Jay Roberto Osuna dropped, agrees to peace bond

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php