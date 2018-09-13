;
Hamilton courts investors

More and more millennials are moving into Hamilton’s growing urban core.

Investors and developers from across the GTA are looking into taking advantage of that by expanding their businesses to Hamilton.

The city is in the midst of re-vamping old and building new commercial and residential spaces.

The Alley, formerly known as the Sirloin Cellar is being re-opened as an office and restaurant space in the downtown core keeping some of it’s rustic edge. Others include Regus on King West, the populace on James South and Acclamation Lofts on James North.

There are about 20 proposed development projects all within the downtown core. These will bring over 4,500 units and commercial spaces.

On Wednesday, 250 investors and developers from the GTA visited to see what this city is all about.

 

Over the past five years, Hamilton has averaged over one billion in building permits.

Right now, the City of Hamilton says incentives like tax breaks and interest free loans are driving investment, but that those incentives will likely disappear once development really heats up.



