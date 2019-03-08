Doug Ford says new leadership is needed to fix OPP problems

Premier Doug Ford says new leadership is needed to fix what he calls systemic problems with the OPP.

The premier made the comments in the legislature Thursday, a day after Ron Taverner, a close friend of his, announced he’d no longer take the top job at the force given the controversy surrounding his appointment.

Ford insists the process that led to Ron Taverner’s appointment as OPP commissioner was objective. He’s accusing the opposition of politicizing the process, rather than supporting front-line officers.

Toronto police superintendent Ron Taverner pulled his name from consideration for the job of OPP commissioner but NDP leader Andrea Horwath says that doesn’t undo the premier’s role in the hiring process, she’s demanding a public inquiry.

“It needs to be a completely independent process. It can’t have Doug Ford’s fingerprints all over it. It can’t be a friend of the family. It can’t be someone who has to have the qualifications reduced, just so they can qualify and it has to be completely separate from the government.”

Taverner’s announcement came days after deputy OPP commissioner Brad Blair, who criticized Taverner’s appointment, was fired by Mario Di Tommaso. The Ford government says Blair was fired for releasing confidential OPP information; Blair says it was reprisal.

When asked whether Di Tomasso will have a role in picking the new commissioner, the minister of safety and correctional services said this:

“He is the deputy for public safety. He will have a role, as is completely appropriate for somebody who serves as the deputy minister in public safety.” Sylvia Jones, Minister of community safety and correctional services.

The hiring process is under investigation by the integrity commissioner.