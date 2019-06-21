;
2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Doug Ford revokes two agents-general appointments

Posted:
Category: Ontario
Tags: doug ford, Earl Provost, ford, Jag Badwal, ontario, premier, Taylor Shields, Tyler Albrecht


Just a day after making the announcement, Premier Doug Ford has revoked the appointments of two people as agents-general.

The Progressive Conservatives announced Thursday four people had been appointed to positions outside of Ontario in an effort to drum up business in the province.

The agents were to be appointed for a period of three years and be paid between $165,000 and $185,000.

Early Friday morning, the premier’s office said Taylor Shields, an assistant vice-president of marketing for Chubb Insurance, and Tyler Albrecht, a 26-year-old senior analyst at Optimize Capital Markets, will no longer get the jobs.

Shields was appointed to a post in London while Albrecht was to be sent to New York City.

The other two appointments still remain.

Jag Badwal, who is a past president of the Ontario PC Party, is being posted to Dallas, and Earl Provost, who served as chief of staff to Ford’s late brother Rob Ford when he was mayor of Toronto, heads to Chicago.



LATEST STORIES

Doug Ford revokes two agents-general appointments

Chickadee Family Cafe

CHCH Music Friday: Samantha Ava

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php