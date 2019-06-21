Doug Ford revokes two agents-general appointments

Just a day after making the announcement, Premier Doug Ford has revoked the appointments of two people as agents-general.

The Progressive Conservatives announced Thursday four people had been appointed to positions outside of Ontario in an effort to drum up business in the province.

The agents were to be appointed for a period of three years and be paid between $165,000 and $185,000.

Early Friday morning, the premier’s office said Taylor Shields, an assistant vice-president of marketing for Chubb Insurance, and Tyler Albrecht, a 26-year-old senior analyst at Optimize Capital Markets, will no longer get the jobs.

Shields was appointed to a post in London while Albrecht was to be sent to New York City.

The other two appointments still remain.

Jag Badwal, who is a past president of the Ontario PC Party, is being posted to Dallas, and Earl Provost, who served as chief of staff to Ford’s late brother Rob Ford when he was mayor of Toronto, heads to Chicago.