;
Watch CHCH Live... 2017 BEA Winners
Ch-Ching! Rewards

Doug Ford pushes ahead with plans to slash the size of Toronto city council

Posted:
Category: Toronto
Tags: doug ford, notwithstanding clause, queen's park


The municipal election in Toronto may not happen on October 22nd and if it does, the election may not be legitimate.

Those are messages coming from Ontario’s opposition parties at Queen’s Park as they try for a second day to delay legislation that would reduce the size of Toronto city council from 47 members to 25.

On Monday, a judge ruled the legislation unconstitutional so the government re-convened at Queen’s Park early to use the notwithstanding clause and continue with the bill.

Today Premier Doug Ford and his caucus stood firm on the use of the notwithstanding clause to push through legislation. Although NDP MPP Nathalie Desrosiers, a lawyer and an expert in the constitution, says the upcoming election in Toronto could be considered illegitimate.

“When you use the notwithstanding clause you admit to a violations of rights, you say I want to move forward despite rights being violated. It creates legal uncertainty and a problem of legitimacy.”

Steve Clark, the minister for municipal affairs dismissed concerns from Toronto that there is no longer time to plan an election for October 22nd.

On Wednesday, NDP members pounded on their desks in protest and were escorted from the legislature one by one. Today leader Andrea Horwath says she’s asked the speaker to consider whether the government has broken rules.

The debate over this legislation is on hold until after the annual tradition of the International Plowing Match coming up on Monday and Tuesday next week.

The bill is not expected to pass before September 24th, leaving less than a month before the municipal elections.



LATEST STORIES

Hamilton lawyer charged with theft in connection with the Caledonia class action lawsuit

SuperCrawl

Maple Leafs back on the ice

Commenting Guidelines

  • Comments are open for 2 days only after publication of article
  • All comments subject to approval
    • Comments must be constructive and a minimum of 5 words
    • Please do not submit multiple identical comments
    • Personal attacks will not be posted
    • We reserve the right to edit submissions for spelling, grammar, and language
  • CH-CHing! points will be awarded upon submission, however comments will not appear live until they have been approved
  • During the approval process, we reserve the right to withdraw CH-CHing! points awarded to you for comments that do not meet the above guidelines

Leave a comment

Your email will not be published.

 

POPULAR STORIES

css.php